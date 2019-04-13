Dark Skies

press release: Hosted by MidWest Severe Storm Tracking/Response Center and Madison College, join us for a full day of severe weather information & training! Madison College, Suite D1620.

Key Note Speaker - Dr. Louis Uccellini - Assistant Administrator for Weather Services, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Director, National Weather Service, and many more presentations!

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The Dark Sky Severe Weather Seminar is Open to the Public and is FREE of Charge including No Charge Parking!

It is open to anyone who is interested in advancing his or her education and/or training for severe weather, emergency preparedness, severe weather safety, and storm spotting. You will learn how to improve your skills in meteorological knowledge, weather technology, and in how you can give back to your community. This invitation is extended to Police, Fire, EMS, and other public safety professionals as well. There will be a complete severe weather spotter class included in the seminar. A Certificate of Attendance will be available; see http://midwestdarksky.com/ where you can find a full list of speakers and more!

Registration is not necessary. However if you wish to obtain a Certificate of Attendance for the seminar and the spotter class, we do request that you sign in upon your arrival, and that you complete the registration information (see the Registration tab). Your Certificate of Attendance will then be forwarded to you after the seminar.