Dark Something Beer Release

to Google Calendar - Dark Something Beer Release - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dark Something Beer Release - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dark Something Beer Release - 2018-12-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dark Something Beer Release - 2018-12-08 11:00:00

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Available for the first time in two years: "Dark Something" Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. Only 1,500 limited edition 22oz bombers of the beer were made. The release is free to attend; however, bombers are only guaranteed to those who purchase a "Limited Edition Dark Something Bomber" ticket.

11AM - 3PM: Free samples of Dark Something

Info
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Food & Drink
608-848-1079
