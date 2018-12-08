Dark Something Beer Release
Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Available for the first time in two years: "Dark Something" Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. Only 1,500 limited edition 22oz bombers of the beer were made. The release is free to attend; however, bombers are only guaranteed to those who purchase a "Limited Edition Dark Something Bomber" ticket.
11AM - 3PM: Free samples of Dark Something
