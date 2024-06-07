press release:

With over 58 years of tradition, the Darlington Canoe Festival is one of the premier summer events in Southwest Wisconsin, welcoming residents from all over the nation to an annual community celebration. The Darlington Canoe Festival, dubbed a community homecoming by most, offers a great opportunity for current Darlington residents, past Darlington residents, and visitors to gather and celebrate community, family, and friends in Darlington's historic downtown business district along the banks of the Pecatonica River.

This three-day festival has activities for people of all ages including Little League and softball tournaments, stock car races, 2 and 5 mile road runs, Beowulf Motorcycle Club summer party, talent show, fireworks, and much more! It also includes an arts & crafts fair, carnival, a parade, and fun for the entire family! Explore these links to learn more and then come explore the Darlington Canoe Festival!

Schedule Sponsored by Beowulf MC. Times and Events Subject to change.

As of 5-9-24

Friday June 7

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Yallbee Inflatables- Festival Grounds

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 Food Truck Rally- Festival Grounds

5:30 p.m. 2 & 5 Mile Road Run- Registration starts at 4:30 p.m.-Collins Park

6:00 p.m. Canoe Fest Representative Announcement- Lower Main St

8:00 p.m. Canoe Festival Street Dance-Lower Main St- Music by The Family Business

Saturday June 8

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m Touch a Truck- sponsored by Darlington Police Department- near Piggly Wiggly

10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. – Beowulf MC Poker Ride- Registration @10:00 Ride starts at 11:00

11:00 – 10:00 Food Truck Rally- Festival Ground

11:30 – 10:00 Yallbee Inflatables- Festival Grounds

12:15 p.m. Nick’s Kids Show- Festival Grounds

2:00 p.m. 52nd Beowulf Summer Party- Lafayette County Fair Grounds.

Music by Mile 134 and Three on the Tree Band

2:15 p.m. Nick’s Kids Show- Festival Grounds

4:15 p.m. Nick’s Kids Show- Festival Grounds

5:00 p.m. Motorcycle Show and Bike Games- Lafayette County Fair Grounds

5:00 p.m. Wellness Center Dance Program- Festival Grounds

6:00 p.m. Home Talent Show- Festival Grounds

9:15 p.m. Harmony and Highlights Fireworks Show-Riverside Park

Sunday June 9

6:30 a.m. Canoe Races- Start in Calamine

9:00 a.m. Arts and Crafts Fair- Veterans Memorial Park

9:00 a.m. Sieg Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament

11:00 – 4:00 Food Truck Rally- Festival Grounds

1:30 p.m. 58th Darlington Canoe Festival Parade- Main Street

2:30 p.m. Canoe Festival Raffle Drawing- Festival Grounds

3:00 p.m. Echoes of Camp Randall 5th Quarter Performance- Veterans Memorial Park

Visit our festival grounds for food truck rally and entertainment throughout the weekend

Food Trucks at Festival Grounds: Hibachi Time, Pink Heifer Saloon and Smokehouse, J and J Curbside Grill, Kreegs Kandy,

Food available at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday June 9, 2024: Badger Elite Cheer- Brat and Hot Dog Stand, Kreegs Kandy