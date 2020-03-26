× Expand Jim McGuire Darrell Scott

(2016 pick) Scott is a latter-day Utah Phillips, traveling and living the music as he writes it. Based in Nashville by way of Kentucky, Indiana, Southern California, Toronto and Boston, he’s one of those folks every musician you love wants to play with or cover — including Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Sam Bush, Guy Clark, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Robert Plant. Brad Paisley’s cover of Scott’s “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” was the closing song in the final scene of the first season finale of Justified. With luck Scott will perform, “Hank Williams’ Ghost,” a rare song on the subject that ditches despondence in favor of truth and honor.