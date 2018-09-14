Darren Sterud New Orleans Tribute
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Our very first Friday features local favorite Darren Sterud and his New Orleans Tribute band- authentic Nola jazz sounds mixed with brass band, R&B, and funk. The band will feature members of Madison's popular Mama Digdown's Brass Band and pay tribute to the brass band tradition of New Orleans.
The Band will feature:
Darren Sterud: Trombone
Jeff Maddern: Trumpet
Nick Bartell: Saxophone
Rob Seeger: Tuba
Jordan Cohen: Drums/Percussion
CODA takes great pride in presenting the performances of the most inspired artists of this area. As a ‘hub’ of Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, CODA showcases the works of the best regional Jazz combos and ensembles.
Doors at 7pm, $10 cover, 18+