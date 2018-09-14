Darren Sterud New Orleans Tribute

press release: Our very first Friday features local favorite Darren Sterud and his New Orleans Tribute band- authentic Nola jazz sounds mixed with brass band, R&B, and funk. The band will feature members of Madison's popular Mama Digdown's Brass Band and pay tribute to the brass band tradition of New Orleans.

The Band will feature:

Darren Sterud: Trombone

Jeff Maddern: Trumpet

Nick Bartell: Saxophone

Rob Seeger: Tuba

Jordan Cohen: Drums/Percussion

CODA takes great pride in presenting the performances of the most inspired artists of this area. As a ‘hub’ of Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, CODA showcases the works of the best regional Jazz combos and ensembles.

Doors at 7pm, $10 cover, 18+