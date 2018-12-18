Darren Sterud Orchestra with Megan Moran

(2017 pick) For a Nutcracker like no other, the Darren Sterud Orchestra brings Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s music to the stage at the Brink Lounge. Sterud is one of Madison’s most expressive trombone players, and his orchestra is bound to deliver a memorable take on the classic.

$15 / $10 advance / $5 students

The DSO returns with a holiday favorite! The band is proud to once again present the music from Duke Ellington’s take on Tchaikovsky’s famous Nutcracker Suite. The first time Duke Ellington decided to devote an entire album to arrangements of another composer’s works instead of his own, he chose Tchaikovsky. The result was a 1960 Ellington orchestra recording of the Nutcracker Suite, arranged by Duke and Billy Strayhorn. The ever-ambitious Darren Sterud and his orchestra will present this version of the suite in its entirety, along with performances of other popular Christmas tunes featuring vocalist Megan Moran.