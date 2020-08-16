ONLINE: Darren Sterud Trio

media release: Please help support our local musicians by giving generously directly to musicians performing online in lieu of ticketed concerts while we're staying safe at home. Donation links will be shared during the show.

Stream will appear at facebook.com/artlitlab (Facebook login is NOT required to watch.)

Jazz on a Sunday is a new series of livestream jazz concerts hosted by the Madison Music Collective, The North Street Cabaret and ArtLitLab.

This series is supported in part by Dane Arts, with additional funds from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board; and the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation.

Jazz on a Sunday later this month:

8/16: THE DARREN STERUD TRIO

8/23: GOLPE TIERRA

8/30: ROB DZ & THE NEW BREED