Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute Band with Leroy Jones

press release: Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Christmas Tribute will welcome back trumpeter and vocalist Leroy Jones. Jones garnered critical acclaim as the trumpet soloist with Harry Connick Jr and later with his own quintet and currently leads the Preservation Hall Jazz Masters and tours extensively in Europe and the United States. The Band will feature Darren Sterud, Trombone/Vocals; Nick Bartell, Clarinet and Sax; John Christensen, Bass; Dave Stoler, Piano and Jordan Cohen, Drums/Percussion.