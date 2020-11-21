ONLINE: DaSean Stokes with Lawren Brianna Ware, William Preston, Hillary Hempel, Ava Shadmani, Kaleigh Acord, James Waldo

Concert on the Grace Presents YouTube channel.

press release: Grace Presents: DaSean Stokes and Friends: Come As You Are: Concertizing the African American Spiritual

Tenor DaSean Stokes performs a collection of traditional spirituals, as well as two new premieres by Madison-based composer Lawren Brianna Ware. Stokes will be joined by Ms. Ware and William Preston on the piano, Hillary Hempel and Ava Shadmani on violins, Kaleigh Acord on viola, and cellist James Waldo.

Check out and share the concert trailer here.

Meet the artists over Zoom after the concert!

Meet the artists over Zoom after the concert! Here's a chance to share your applause and greetings with the performers, and to connect with some familiar faces. The zoom meet-n-greet will start immediately following the concert's conclusion.

Tenor DaSean Stokes is currently pursuing a Master’s of Music in Vocal Performance at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, studying with Mimmi Fulmer. In 2019, Stokes covered Lysander in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Also, in 2019, Stokes placed first in the advanced men’s category of the Wisconsin National Association of Teachers of Singing competition. In 2021 Stokes will be performing Judge Danforth in Robert Ward’s The Crucible

With so many arts organizations going dark during the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to continue bringing you high quality concerts from the nave of Grace Church. Your participation and generous donations keep us going. Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!