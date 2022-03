Dash for Down Syndrome

press release: 5k fun run, 1 mile inspirational walk and Kids Dash followed by a family friendly community festival

8:30am-12:30pm, April 30, 2022, Winnequah Park, 5301 Healy Ln. Monona, WI 53716

$21 for ages 13+, $10 for ages 3-12

8:30-9:30am: Check In and t-shirt pick up

10:00am: Run/walk kickoff

11:00am: Kids Dash kickoff

10:30am-12:30pm Family Friendly Festival and surprise activities including: DJ, Photo Booth, Inflatable Obstacle Course, Yard Games, Beer Beverage Tent, Food Trucks, More Surprises Planned!