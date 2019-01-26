press release: Calling all middle school aged girls looking for a unique STEM learning opportunity outside of robotics and coding! Girls + Data is hosting a STEMinar sponsored by University of Wisconsin Madison in Madison on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Participants in this introductory hands-on workshop will learn about careers in data and build their own dashboards, all without needing to code.

$20 before January 11, 2019 ( Take advantage of 50% off of early bird pricing ($20) with code bucky by registering by January 3, 2019)

$25 from January 12, 2019 - January 25, 2019