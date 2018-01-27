press release:

DAUGHTER OF THE NILE (NI LUO HE NU ER)

Taiwan | 1987 | DCP | 91 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Cast: Lin Yang, Jack Kao, Fan Yang

Newly restored in 4K, this pivotal rarity by Taiwanese master Hou Hsiao-hsien (The Assassin) marks the transition between two of the filmmaker’s major periods: the “Coming of Age” trilogy that culminated with Dust in the Wind, and the internationally celebrated “Taiwanese History” trilogy that began with A City of Sadness. Pop star Lin Yang plays a young woman struggling to keep her family together in contemporary Taipei. As they drift towards a life of crime, she finds refuge in Japanese manga comics.

New Taiwanese Restorations:In January and February, we present two decidedly different movies from Taiwan, each directed by an established master of cinema. Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Daughter of the Nile is an intimate contemporary family story that marked a transition between Hou’s “coming of age” trilogy and his period films. Legend of the Mountain is a deliriously entertaining epic of the supernatural from Wuxia expert King Hu. Both movies will show in gorgeous new 4K digital restorations.

