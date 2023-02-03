Daughters of the Dust

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free film screening.

media release: Join us for a film night on the first Friday of each month! Selections include feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts. Snacks and drinks provided. 

This month's feature is Daughters of the Dust (1991). At the dawn of the 20th century, a multi-generational family in the Gullah community on the Sea Islands off of South Carolina – former West African slaves who adopted many of their ancestors’ Yoruba traditions – struggle to maintain their cultural heritage and folklore while contemplating a migration to the mainland, even further from their roots. Unable to attend this month's feature? Find it on Kanopy!

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Movies
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Daughters of the Dust - 2023-02-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Daughters of the Dust - 2023-02-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Daughters of the Dust - 2023-02-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Daughters of the Dust - 2023-02-03 18:00:00 ical