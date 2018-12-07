Dave Adler, Lo Marie, Jay Moran, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson & Andy Wallman

press release: The music from 50 years ago was incredible. Emotional. Powerful. Charged. Weird. And better. Take a far out trip back to one of the biggest years in the last generation, and party down with the music that reflected it. You'll dig select Motown, rock, pop, funk and soul from the top 100 hits of 1968. Join Dave Adler, Lo Marie, Jay Moran, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson and Andy Wallman as we crank the tunes in our VW bus of rocking musical love. Peace.