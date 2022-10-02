Dave Irwin & Helen Avakian

Dave Irwin has been a guitarist in the Madison area for almost 5 decades. His playing experience includes: The UW-Madison Black Music Ensemble, The MATC Big Band, The Wall of Sound Horn Band, and many other ensembles and musical configurations. He’s studied and/or performed with many highly respected guitarists over the years including many International Fingerstyle Champions, Tommy Emmanuel, and most recently Steely Dan touring guitarist Jon Harington.

This performance will include largely the music of Brazil (Baden Powell, Garato, Pixinguinha, Jobim, Marco Pereira, etc,). Dave was a house guitarist at Samba Brazilian Grill for half a decade where he honed his solo repertoire. He has frequently performed with one of the founders of the local Samba drum ensemble the Handphibians and been a guest performer regularly at Madison’s annual Carnival Celebration.

He will be joined by 2014 International Fingerstyle Champion Helen Avakian. (Together they also have a Fingerstyle Duet known as Red Door Duo which features a different repertoire geared towards originals, vocals and Fingerstyle originals.)