Dave Jones Training & Development Center Grand Opening

Dave Jones is excited to announce the introduction event of their new Training & Development Center.

Join Dave Jones in celebrating the opening of the Training and Development Center on Tuesday, March 7, from 3 PM-7 PM, at 2101 Industrial Drive, Monona. The event will consist of the leadership team speaking at 3 PM, tours, and networking, accompanied by appetizers and refreshments.

Inspired by our core value of “forward-thinking,” the training facility will provide classroom-style and hands-on learning to the DJ team in service and installation. It is also an opportunity to give back (another core value) as we work with local schools and community groups to visit and use the facility. We are excited to educate and expose groups to the role the trades play in today’s world and the lucrative, stable career path it can provide.

This facility is the latest addition to a growing Dave Jones campus in Monona that includes a Team Headquarters building, a Service Team building, and a Fleet and Facilities Team building.

About Dave Jones: Headquartered in Monona, Dave Jones is a full-service mechanical sub-contractor, providing plumbing, heating, cooling, fire protection, and electrical installations and service in both residential and commercial settings. Recognized as an industry leader, DJ prides itself on its training program, strong core values, excellent benefits, and great company culture. DJ has expanded to include businesses in Indianapolis, IN, and Columbus, OH. DJ employs over 625 people throughout these markets and has won awards for ethics, excellence, and customer service.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Steinhoff – Marketing Manager, Dave Jones

Email: lsteinhoff@davejonesinc.com Direct Phone: (608) 709-1463