press release: Dave Matthews Band announced rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Summerfest will host the Dave Matthews Band concert on September 15, 2021, for a special Wednesday evening show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. All online ticket orders, including those purchased previously or tickets bought in the future, include a digital ticket for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival. Fans who previously purchased tickets in person at the Summerfest Box Office, should return to the same location to receive one general admission Summerfest 2021 ticket. Please visit AmFamAmp.com for Box Office hours.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketmaster instructing them on securing a refund, if they cannot attend the rescheduled date. Please visit AmFamAmp.com for Box Office hours and more information.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The New York Times, in a Critic's Pick review, observed, "willed optimism fills the songs on 'Come Tomorrow,' while cynicism and irony are nowhere within earshot."