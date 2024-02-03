Dave Stoler, Peter Dominguez & Dave Bayles

media release: Dave Stoler is a native of Madison, and has formerly resided in New York City, Milwaukee and Miami. One of the busiest keyboardists in the area, Dave works with his own jazz trio, the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet, The Ben Ferris Octet and The Darren Sterud NOLA Tribute Band. He also co-leads Steely Dane, a 16 member Steely Dan tribute band. He performs regularly with his trio and quartet at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. His recording, titled “Urban Legends” is available on cdbaby.com. He was a semifinalist in the Thelonious Monk Piano Competition, The American Jazz Piano Competition, and a finalist in the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition. He received a Master Of Music Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of Miami-Coral Gables, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Composition from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Peter Dominguez grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin participating in the Music for Youth Orchestras, and performing with his father, pianist and singer Frank DeMiles. His teachers included Willard Feldman and Clyde Russell. Peter went on to study with Roger Ruggeri and Richard Davis at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he earned his baccalaureate and masters degrees with a teaching assistantship 1980-82. In 1981 he was the first recipient of the Milton J. Hinton scholarship competition award. A teaching assistantship and doctoral studies with Dr. Lucas Drew at the University of Miami, Coral Gables followed in 1982-84. Eventually securing positions in both the Florida Philharmonic and Michigan State University, Peter chose MSU, served as Professor of Double Bass and Jazz Studies 1984-96, and was instrumental in developing their Jazz Studies program. During his Michigan years, he continued studies with Robert Gladstone and performed with the Detroit Symphony.

Mr. Bayles has worked with such jazz artists as: Eric Alexander, Jon Faddis, Slide Hampton, Barry Harris, David Hazeltine, Brian Lynch, Jack McDuff, Bob Mintzer, Frank Morgan, James Moody, Melvin Rhyne, Charles McPherson and Ernie Watts.

Recording credits include: Luis Diaz Quintet ­–On the Edge, Curt Hanrahan Quintet –Hang Time, Juli Wood Quintet –Movin’ and Groovin’, Steve Wiest Big Band –Excalibur, We Six –Bird Say, Jeanne Woodall –It’s Never Too Late, Eric Jacobson–2 a.m., Hal Leonard Corporation–jazz education series.

In addition to his jazz credits, Dave has toured with vocal group Five By Design and has performed with Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Pearl Bailey.

Dave’s orchestral credits include timpani with the Rome Festival Orchestra and percussion with the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, Bel Canto Chorus and Waukesha Symphony. As a clinician for Yamaha Music Corporation and Zildjian Cymbals, he travels and teaches widely throughout the U.S. and Canada.