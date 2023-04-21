× Expand Dan Kazinski Dave Stoler

media release: Dave Stoler is a native of Madison and has formerly resided in New York City, Milwaukee and Miami. One of the busiest keyboardists in the area, Dave works with his own jazz trio and the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band. He performs regularly with his trio and quartet at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City. His recording, titled "Urban Legends" is available on cdbaby.com. Currently, he is preparing several upcoming recordings slated for release in 2018. He was a semifinalist in the Thelonious Monk Piano Competition, The American Jazz Piano Competition, and a finalist in the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition. He received a Master Of Music Degree in Jazz Performance from the University of Miami-Coral Gables, and has a Bachelor's Degree in Music Composition from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

