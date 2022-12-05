David Austin, Cori Keady, John Ladwig, Alex Grant, Todd Maughan, Rob Stebler, Miguel Vega, Cory Peterson
Group Photography Exhibition showcasing select works of 8 different local photographers. December 5 - February 3, State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court. Artist Reception January 11, 5:00-8:00 pm.
Photographers in show: David Austin, Cori Keady, John Ladwig, Alex Grant, Todd Maughan, Rob Stebler, Miguel Vega, Cory Peterson.
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
