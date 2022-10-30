× Expand Sharyn Alden Communications David Benjamin

media release: Madison author David Benjamin, author of 13 books and winner of 23 book awards, is hosting a party in Tomah, the setting for several of his Books (and where he grew up). With a little help from his friends, he will be performing scenes from his award-winning novel, Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love, and talking about the inspirations for his richly written coming-of-age books, loosely depicting his own life as a kid in Tomah.

Sunday, October 30 –Presentations at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Avenue, Tomah

The hero of The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked in David Benjamin’s award-winning novel, echoes the author’s own life when he was a kid in Tomah. Now the author is returning to his roots and hosting an October shindig.

The theme of the party is that of a celebratory homecoming to share the stories of this hometown hero turned international author.

Anyone who has read The Last Kid Picked –Benjamin’s beloved book about being the last kid picked –quite literally, can identify with the hero in this book. The book earned national recognition for its poignant retelling of the author’s life growing up in the Midwest in smalltown Wisconsin.

Since that watershed moment when The Last Kid Picked was released to rave reviews., several of Benjamin’s published books have been set in Tomah, including Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love, a one-of-a-kind tale that amplifies the pranks, foibles and fun of young boys, particularly ‘Fat Vinny’ at St. Mary’s School in Tomah.

All book lovers are welcome at the author’s party on October 30: Refreshments, Cash Bar & Raffle, Book sales and signing.