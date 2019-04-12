press release: David Benjamin's "Last Kid Books"

...A Lifetime of stories to tell!

Join us for a wonderful evening full of laughter and storytelling!

David Benjamin has a lifetime of stories to tell.

Last Kid Books is his way — before it’s all over — to get those stories where they belong, into the hands of people who can read and enjoy them.

David Benjamin is the author of The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked (Random House, 2002), SUMO: A Thinking Fan’s Guide to Japan’s National Sport (Tuttle Publishing, 1990), Three’s a Crowd (Event Horizon Press, 2013), and A Sunday Kind of Love (Event Horizon Press, 2014).

With the death of his agent in 2012, David Benjamin lost his lifeline to America’s publishing hub in New York City. After six years of trying to cajole his way back into the book trade’s inner circle, Benjamin took stock of himself and decided he couldn’t wait any longer to be “discovered.” He recalled the words of his Grandma Annie: “If you want something done right, you’d better do it your own damn self, sweetie.”

Last Kid Books is David Benjamin, doing it by his own sweet self.

To punctuate the arrival of Last Kid Books, and to distinguish himself from authors who “have one good book” in them, David Benjamin is launching Last Kid Books with three volumes at once: an essay collection appropriately called Almost Killed by a Train of Thought, and two novels, Summer of ’68 and Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter.

Working with book designer Kristin Mitchell of Little Creek Press and with Park Printing in Verona, Wisconsin, along with many talented friends — like illustrators Greg Holfeld and Junko Yoshida, and copy editor Diana Scheben — Benjamin intends to publish at least three Last Kid Books every year ’til the pile of manuscripts starts to shrink a little.