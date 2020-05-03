David Bromberg Quintet

× Expand David Bromberg

(2018 pick) Stringed instrument expert David Bromberg (pictured) contributed to a passel of classic albums in the late '60s and '70s, as well as releasing a series of his own distinctive discs, before taking a long break from touring on a regular basis. His 2016 release The Blues, the Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues should give a clue to his recent focus.

