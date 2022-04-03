David Bromberg Quintet

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: With his 1971 self-titled Columbia Records release, multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter David Bromberg emerged as a wunderkind of American roots music. The disc’s blend of traditional and original material, virtuosic musicianship, and iconic cover art trumpeted the arrival of a new artist of an audacious vision.

The David Bromberg Quintet will perform in the Mineral Point Opera House on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Advance tickets for the show will be $40 for VIP and box seats and $30 for all other seats. The show will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for Friends of the MPOH on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and for members of the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

