ONLINE: David Chrisinger

media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion with author David Chrisinger. His book explores the story of Ernie Pyle, a 43-year-old journalist from rural Indiana who was ubiquitous in the lives of millions of Americans. What Pyle witnessed on the Normandy coast triggered a sort of journalistic conversion for him. Soon his readers — a broad section of the American public — were digesting columns that brought them more of the war’s pain, costs, and losses at a time when America’s fighting men needed the home front to understand what it truly cost to liberate Europe from fascism. Free, on Zoom. Register for a link.

