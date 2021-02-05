ONLINE: David Duchovny

media release: What A Mighty Blaze is doing FRIDAY: oh just hangin with David Duchovny. David joins us LIVE at 4PM EST to dish his 4th novel, which dropped just this week: ⚡️TRULY LIKE LIGHTNING⚡️. Interview with our NYT bestselling cofounders Jenna Blum - Author, who’s intro’ing, & Caroline Leavitt, who’s taking us home. TO WATCH (no reg, no fee)....join us on our Facebook and YouTube! Bring your popcorn, cocktail, & questions. Because the truth is out there....ON THE BLAZE.