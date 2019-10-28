David Faldet

press release: King: A Mystery imagines the Iowa Driftless as a Holy Land, and asks “If a man like Jesus was alive in rural America in 2008, who would most want him dead?”

Night watchman Arnie Mikesh unravels the questions surrounding the death of religious leader Joshua King, learning stories that echo reverently and irreverently the material of the gospels, and finding himself growing close to Mary Towers, the woman who haunted Joshua King’s life.