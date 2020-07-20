press release: Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated, British singer-songwriter David Gray announced plans for a 2020 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seminal album, White Ladder. See David Gray live at the BMO Harris Pavilion on July 20, 2020. He will be performing the multi-Platinum album, White Ladder, in its entirety as well as his greatest hits. This will be a once-in-lifetime tour, that you won’t want to miss.