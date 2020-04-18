ONLINE: David Hecht

× Expand David Hecht

press release: Cafe CODA has been preparing for our new 'Live Streaming Initiative'. On 4/5, our pilot streaming concert was very well received. This weekend, we'll be streaming more wonderful performances from local and regional artists. In response to the recent virus, we are taking very high measures to ensure that everyone involved in the live streaming process is working in a safe environment. We will provide masks (if requested), sanitize all high-touched surfaces with disinfecting wipes, and most importantly, maintain at least 6 feet away from each other.

Saturday, April 18, 6 to 7 PM

Live Streaming -David Hecht Guitar Solo

David Hecht was born a stone’s throw away from the Mexican border in south Texas and began playing guitar at age 12, cutting his musical teeth on Tex-Mex swing, mariachi and latin music as well as the blues, rock and funk of the '60s and '70s. When he was 14, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where he finished high school and entered the University of Wisconsin. From those humble beginnings, David went on to form the acclaimed international touring and recording group JAVA, which claimed fans from all over the US, Canada and beyond, sharing the stage with such notable artists as the Pointer Sisters, Jimmy Buffet, the Allman Brothers, Spyro Gyra, the BoDeans, Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, Los Lobos, the Radiators, Stanley Clarke, Lionel Hampton and many more.

