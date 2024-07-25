× Expand David Hecht & the Who Dat?

media release: To continue the fun of being immersed in the summer season, the long-standing tradition of Concerts on the Square brings everyone together for an evening of musical joy. Taking place every Thursday beginning in June and running until August, the downtown county courthouse lawn serves as host to a variety of musical performances. The description of music variety is endless: Choir, brass band, swinging-style, rhumba, classic oldies, and much more.

Bring your lawn chairs, a blanket, some delicious treats, and find yourself relaxing (or dancing away) as the sun sets over downtown and the performers regale you with their musical numbers.

Performances begin in front of the courthouse steps at 7:00 pm and run until 9:00 pm.