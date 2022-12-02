× Expand Courtesy The Syndicate David Huckfelt

press release: December 2, 8 pm (doors 7), David Huckfelt, suggested donation $15

David Huckfelt last visited the basement as a member of the Pines way back in 2010, so he is long overdue for a return. His solo releases include 2019’s lovely Stranger Angels and last year’s Room Enough, Time Enough, “a record of folk songs, activism, and desert Native Americana” recorded in Tucson. Highly recommended listening!

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Please bring your vax card (or a picture of it). Masks at discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Road, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.