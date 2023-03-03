David Louis, Devin Blake, Jen Kuhle, Christi Turner

× Expand Matty Field A close-up of David Louis. David Louis

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Milwaukee heavy-hitter David Louis:

Known for his acerbic wit and endearing vulnerability, David Louis is a regular club performer at the Laughing Tap, the Improv, Zanies, Comedy on State, and Skyline Comedy Club. Milwaukee Magazine has included him in their "Best of" issue and he has been selected to perform in comedy festivals across the United States as well as New York City's prestigious Comedians You Should Know showcase. David has worked with Micheal Ian Black at the historic Turner Hall Theater as well as Matt Braunger, Stewart Huff, Moses Storm, and Shane Torres.

Performances by: Devin Blake, Jen Kuhle, Christi Turner

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. No extra fees! S﻿PECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/872408807095606

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.