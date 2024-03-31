media release: Please note; Price shown does not include fees. Fees are the same whether purchasing over the phone or online.

After selling out last time David Nihill is back with his new show, Shelf Help. Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner up in the Moth’s largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favourite, David’s videos have also gone viral many times over with over 400 million views and a social following of over 1.5 million people.