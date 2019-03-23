David Rovics
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: David Rovics at the Wil-Mar, a night of lefty folks music in a community centered event venue. Support the IWW and enjoy a night of live music at the same time!
You WANT to see this internationally-touring singer-songwriter and international activist!
Folks singer extraordinaire, David Rovics, will perform live at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, a community based, accessible, family friendly, venue.
March 23 at 7pm, Get Your Tickets TODAY!
Info
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music