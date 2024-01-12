× Expand Sue Gitchel The Dawg Bones (left to right): Carl Gitchel, Todd Thompson, Steve Oasen.

media release: In 2023 we are heading into our sixth season. We are sticking to our root concept of playing Great American Music—which is a blend of classic country, rockabilly and early rock-n-roll—but we have broadened out to include a number of other sub formats to our show. You might hear some southern rock. Maybe a folk tune here and there. We love to find some pretty ancient “hillbilly” material we think should not be forgotten.

The feedback we continue to receive is on two basic themes. First, we play a wide variety of tunes within our Great American Music theme. Within a fifteen minute span you can hear Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and CCR. (Okay, that spread might take us a half hour to actually play. But you get the picture.)

Second, we engage with the audience. To us this is an elementary concept we simply go out there and do. Two of us learned this during our time in Mike Leckrone’s UW Marching Band. The other picked it up in 40-plus years gigging on two or three continents. We hear this so much we are stunned it seems to be such a unique aspect of our show.