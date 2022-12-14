× Expand Sue Gitchel The Dawg Bones (left to right): Carl Gitchel, Todd Thompson, Steve Oasen.

media release: Our debut performance at Red Rooster is on a school night as the madness of Christmas season is just getting started! Give yourself a break and kick back with us at the premier music venue on Madison's East Side! We are super excited to experience the remake of what was most recently the Knuckledown Saloon! $5.