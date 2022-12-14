Dawg Bones

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Our debut performance at Red Rooster is on a school night as the madness of Christmas season is just getting started! Give yourself a break and kick back with us at the premier music venue on Madison's East Side! We are super excited to experience the remake of what was most recently the Knuckledown Saloon! $5.

Info

Music
608-285-2951
