RSVP for A Day of Hope
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: About "A Day of Hope" Youth Mental Health Retreat, Saturday, Dec. 17
Did you know that 15% of youth (ages 12-17) reported suffering from at least one major depressive episode in the last year alone? Mental health crisis in youth is common, but yet we struggle to talk about it. So lets talk about it and how to interrupt it!
"Day of Hope" is focused in providing youth with coping, stress management, and communication skills to manage mental health trials. Youth will develop protective factors and receive tools to help them through challenging times. We recognize that not every family has access to mental health providers and that building strong protective factors in youth is more important now than ever.
Youth will have the opportunity to attend amazing workshops with incredible instructors and walk away with invaluable information.
"Day of Hope" was created in honor of one of Seein' is Believin's youth participants who unfortunately died this year by suicide. Every youth needs to know that it is "ok" to not be "ok" and that just like any other part of the body our brains can become sick too. Many times a young person may not even know that they are experiencing a mental health issue. Many times they just know something isn't right. Register by Dec. 13.
Schedule
6th through 8th Grade Schedule
9am-12pm Workshops
12pm Lunch, Community Resource Fair, and Raffles
1pm Dismissal
9th through 12th Grade Schedule
12pm Lunch, Community Resource Fair, and Raffles
1pm-4pm Workshops
4pm Dismissal