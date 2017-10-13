Day of Learning

to Google Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00

RSVP

UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Learn as Badgers on campus once again by attending interesting and insightful sessions presented by renowned UW alumni and faculty, including:

Music of the ’60s with Ben Sidran (and Doug Bradley)

Trump, Twitter, and the News Media with Dhavan Shah

Women in Entrepreneurship panel with Katie Brenner, Heidi Allstop, and Kay Koplovitz (moderated by Jon Eckhardt)

A Century of Changing Warfare with Eric Newhouse

Includes a continental breakfast and a full lunch. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

9AM-3PM, 10/13/17, Gordon Dining and Event Center

FREE, Registration required.

Info
UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Day of Learning - 2017-10-13 09:00:00