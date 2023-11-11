Day of Peace

media release: A free event for veterans to honor and show gratitude for those who bravely served our country.

Sound Bath with Kelly Hepper

Music with Dan Proud (fellow veteran)

TRE with Jacy Sundllie & Ryan Denu

Free Chair Massages & Energy Sessions

Refreshments & Door Prizes

Where: CLARITY, 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton

When: 11/11 @ 1-5pm