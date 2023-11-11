Day of Peace
to
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: A free event for veterans to honor and show gratitude for those who bravely served our country.
Sound Bath with Kelly Hepper
Music with Dan Proud (fellow veteran)
TRE with Jacy Sundllie & Ryan Denu
Free Chair Massages & Energy Sessions
Refreshments & Door Prizes
Where: CLARITY, 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton
When: 11/11 @ 1-5pm
Info
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Health & Fitness
Music