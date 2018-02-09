press release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of Recreational Sports will host Day of Play from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 9, at the UW Natatorium. Day of Play is a free event that introduces kids in grades K-5 and their families to the Rec Sports Play Hard. Get Fit. Live Well. mantra. This year, the event will coincide with Madison Metropolitan School District’s Staff Day.

Day of Play is presented by American Family Insurance, as part of the company’s recently announced partnership with Rec Sports. Rec Sports is also bringing content from Metcalfe’s Market, KIND Snacks, students in the School of Education’s Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) program and several UW Sport Clubs.

Programming will include age-appropriate activities led by PETE; clinics run by various UW Sport Clubs; abbreviated fitness classes for the whole family; and a healthy eating demo session for parents run by Metcalfe’s Market. Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to observe, learn, and participate.

Pre-register your child(ren) for this event online at recsports.wisc.edu. Onsite registration will also be available. Younger siblings are welcome, and parents/guardians are required to stay for the duration of the event. Parking options are listed online. For more information, please contact Chad Schultz at chad.schultz@wisc.edu.