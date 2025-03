press release: Plan for the party to pay it forward and join the fun when Day of the Badger returns April 8–9, 2025. It’s the can’t miss event of the season — when celebrating Badger spirit and supporting a UW passion is all the rage. That’s right, this day of giving shindig jumps up and gets down with it all.

Save the date now so you’re sure to make the scene and make a difference by sharing your pride and showing your support for the UW.