Day with the Experts: Down Syndrome

press release: Saturday, March 9, 2019, Friends of the Waisman Center Auditorium | 1500 Highland Avenue

Complimentary coffee & bagels at 8:30 am; event begins at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 12:15 p.m.

Learn about advances in research and clinical services and hear from a panel of experts—individuals with Down syndrome and family members.

Please register at: https://waisman.wisc.edu/ event/experts-down-syndrome- 2019/

Free admission and parking. EVERYONE WELCOME.For additional details, call 608.263.5837 or email palumbo@waisman.wisc.edu