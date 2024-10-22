× Expand Luke Rogers Dayglow and guitar. Dayglow

media release: “With this new record, I view it as a debut. Self titled, big shabang. The past three records have shown who I was growing up, who my influences were, who I was when I was a kid, so they felt more like mixtapes. Dayglow is finally entering the world in its purest form with clarity and confidence. I want this album to define exactly what Dayglow looks like, sounds like, and feels like.” – Dayglow

Multi-Platinum certified indie pop artist Dayglow announces his highly anticipated debut album, titled DAYGLOW, will be released this fall via Mercury Records. The album, which was fully written, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed by Sloan Struble himself in his Malibu home studio, will be accompanied by a headline tour across North America this fall, dubbed Dayglow: The Tour.

Produced by Live Nation and kicking off in September, Dayglow: The Tour will see Struble perform in major venues across the US, Canada, and Mexico, including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 22nd, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on October 11th, Toronto’s HISTORY on October 13th, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 17th, and more.

On the upcoming tour, Struble says, “I think Dayglow has to be seen live to get the full picture. The vibe during the shows is so inviting and fun. People are either smiling or dancing, but it’s also common to do both. I think this tour is going to be the best yet by far. I feel healthy, happy, and ready to rock.”

Last month, the artist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and all-around creative kicked off a new chapter with his latest single and summertime anthem “Every Little Thing I Say I Do.” The nostalgically catchy song recalls the best of the early 2010’s indie and alternative music scene yet remains uniquely Dayglow. It was released alongside a homemade music video, starring Struble and directed and edited by the innovator himself. On the track, UPROXX proclaimed, “Dayglow described the song as ‘pretty damn catchy,’ which is probably what I should have written and left it at that,” while Ones To Watch said, “Its punchy guitar riffs and head-nodding hook set the perfect backdrop for the summer days ahead.” “Every Little Thing I Say I Do” continues to climb up the Alternative Radio Chart and is currently nearing the Top 30. Struble’s brand new single “Cocoon” will officially be released on July 21.

Over the last few years, Dayglow has emerged as a Multi-Platinum Certified artist, generating billions of streams across his mixtapes Fuzzybrain [2019], Harmony House [2021], and People In Motion [2022], while serving up viral hits including the Double Platinum “Can I Call You Tonight,” Platinum “Hot Rod,” and Gold “Close To You,” with the former becoming 2020’s biggest independent alternative hit and peaking at #2 at Alternative and AAA Radio.

Since bursting onto the scene, he’s sold out headline tours around the globe and graced festival stages including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Firefly Music Festival, Outside Lands, Reading & Leeds, Corona Capital, and more. His live performances have shined everywhere from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to Austin City Limits TV. Along the way, he picked up critical acclaim from Billboard, NPR, UPROXX, American Songwriter, NME, Euphoria Magazine, and Ones To Watch to name a few.