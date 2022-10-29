press release: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.: WARREN MILLER'S "DAYMAKER"

Tickets: $22.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show; Kids/Students with ID: $17.00 Advance/$19.00 Day Of Show; Group Discount (10+ Tickets/only available by phone): $19.00 Advance; VIP: $37.00 Advance (Includes O+ Membership & Early Entry)

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14.

This fall, free your mind and leave it all behind with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. Come along on a journey from British Columbia to Greece’s Olympus Range, Alaska, and beyond. We rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding, follow a legendary mountain guide, and surprise a Warren Miller superfan at Snowbasin. Get in on the biggest days with Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Hana Beaman, Jonny Moseley, and more. Then get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the snow.