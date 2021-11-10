Days

press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Nov. 10: Named the best film of 2020 by Cinema Scope magazine, Taiwanese master Tsai Ming-liang’s newest work has been accurately hailed as “pure rapture… a full body massage for the soul” by Film Comment. Two solitary men—one a middle-aged man grappling with chronic pain, the other a young immigrant in Bangkok—meet in a hotel for a moment of transformative healing and catharsis. With a profound sense of patience and understanding, Days movingly captures the isolation of contemporary urban life, while reaching out for a human connection. “A quietly aching stunner from one of our great filmmakers… alert and alive and gorgeously sensual. With Days, Tsai Ming-liang has made something exquisite and rare” (Los Angeles Times).

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES

  • Masks are required indoors and when interacting with Museum or restaurant staff (e.g. ordering a drink at Fresco) and highly encouraged outdoors.
  • Masks are encouraged outdoors when social distancing cannot be easily maintained.
  • Event capacities at MMoCA have been limited to allow ample room for social distancing between guests.

