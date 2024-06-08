media release: Abstract Global Entertainment Presents ABSTRACT COMEDY SERIES

HOSTED BY DAMON WILLIAMS

FEATURING DC CURRY, DAMON WILLIAMS, JUST NESH & KENNY HOWELL

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show.

Tickets: $40.00

Gold Circle $65.00 Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating.

Gold Circle doors open 6:45PM | GA doors open 7PM | Show at 8PM

------------------------------ --------------------

DAMON WILLIAMS, the legendary comedian, actor, writer, and producer, is a native of Chicago who has become a household name in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Williams’ journey to stardom began as a young entrepreneur, owning a Subway sandwich shop in the early ’90s. However, he caught the comedy bug, and since then, he hasn’t looked back.

DON CURRY is an American actor and stand-up comedian. He is best known for starring as Craig’s sex-crazed Uncle Elroy Jones in Next Friday and Friday After Next and for his role on the sitcom Grace Under Fire

TANESHIA “JUST NESH” RICE is one of the most high energy acts on the comedy circuit today. Most recently, Taneshia was featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City on Comedy Central and the New season of Def comedy Jam .Taneshia has quickly evolved into one of the most popular comedy acts on the Scene. Just Nesh has featured for comedy favorites such as Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, Paul Mooney Deray Davis , Craig Robinson, Corey Holcomb and the late Dick Gregory. Taneshia has earned the admiration of her peers by winning over audiences with her unique brand of stand up comedy. You can follow her on Instagram.

KENNY HOWELL grew up on Chicago’s south side and was a good enough basketball player to earn a scholarship to Illinois State University. He returned home after a career-ending injury, working in a store and then driving a truck. He was 27 years old when he mustered up the courage to enter a comedy contest sponsored by Miller Beer, with a spot on the Def Comedy Jam tour as a prize. The competition was tough: Howell says Bernie Mac had won the previous year. Howell made it through the preliminaries, only to get disqualified for staying on stage too long in the finals. He got picked for the Def Comedy Jam tour anyway. The next year, he returned to the contest and tied with Cedric the Entertainer for first.