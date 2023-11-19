DCFC Friendsgiving

media release: Join us for Friendsgiving at Short Stack Eatery! We’re raising money for Dane County Food Collective, specifically to help fund and sustain their Health and Wellness initiatives for food and service industry workers! Examples of current initiatives include biweekly workouts at Pat’s Gym, Peer Support Specialist Training around mental health & substance use, and art therapy projects like a service industry-driven zine (magazine)!

DCFC is an organization of food industry leaders and individuals working together to create a stronger food system in Dane County. United by this mission, DCFC addresses systemic issues through advocacy, resource sharing and collective action. Learn more about DCFC here.

The Dinner

This will be a relaxed, collaborative and community-driven dining space for the evening. You can look forward to:

Grazing tables with charcuterie and dessert

Shrimp and Grits entree

Mocktails, cocktails, beer and wine

Food and drink are provided by DCFC members & supporters:

Short Stack Eatery

Heritage Tavern

Cadre

Banzo

Lola’s

Bloom Bake Shop

Rude Brew Kombucha

Delta Beer Lab

Giant Jones Brewery

Plainspoke Cocktail Co.

And many more local partners

We have three different time slots available for dinner tickets: 5:00PM, 5:45PM and 6:30PM. Please come at the time you registered your ticket.

What to bring: Donations: We are looking for donations for our members wellness raffle at the end of the year. We are looking for donations of cash, gift cards to local food purveyors and restaurants, and non-perishable local food products. If you are willing to pitch-in, please bring something along to the event.

Parking/location info: Short Stack Eatery, 301 W Johnson Street, Madison, WI

Two of the closest parking garages in walking distance are:

State Street Capitol Parking Garage

Overture Center Garage

There is FREE street parking on Sundays on surrounding streets.