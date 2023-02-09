press release: De humani corporis fabrica | Verena Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France | 2022 | 118 minutes

Acclaimed filmmakers Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor have redefined the art of documentary filmmaking with films like Leviathan (2012), going beyond mere documentation of events to emphasize sensory experiences. Their new film, De humani corporis fabrica, opens the human body to the cinema. It reveals that human flesh is an extraordinary landscape that exists only through the gaze and attention of others. As places of care, suffering and hope, hospitals are laboratories that connect every body in the world.

MMoCA Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby. Film begins at 7:00 PM.

View the entire Winter 2023 lineup on the main MMoCA Cinema page.

MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

Covid Policy for Attendees