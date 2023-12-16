The Dead Johnnys (Clash tribute), Clean Room

× Expand courtesy The Dead Johnnys The four members of The Dead Johnnys at the Malt House. The Dead Johnnys, a Clash tribute band.

(2023 Isthmus pick) “Anti-Facist, anti-violence, anti-racist, pro-creative” was the Clash’s motto. The British punk pioneers are served rowdy and semi-regular tributes by this four-piece from Madison. The Dead Johnnys will blend in a few songs from other punk bands but mostly channel the fury and passion of Joe Strummer and company.