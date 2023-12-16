The Dead Johnnys (Clash tribute), Clean Room
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy The Dead Johnnys
The four members of The Dead Johnnys at the Malt House.
The Dead Johnnys, a Clash tribute band.
(2023 Isthmus pick) “Anti-Facist, anti-violence, anti-racist, pro-creative” was the Clash’s motto. The British punk pioneers are served rowdy and semi-regular tributes by this four-piece from Madison. The Dead Johnnys will blend in a few songs from other punk bands but mostly channel the fury and passion of Joe Strummer and company.
Carolyn Fath Ashby
