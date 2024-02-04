media release: The Dead Man’s Carnival is a Milwaukee based Vaudeville, Circus, & Burlesque show.

-Magic

-Juggling

-Striptease

-Human Oddities

-Fire Performance

-Aerial Gymnastics

-Traditional Circus Arts

-Obscure Sideshow Feats

-One-of-a-kind Novelty Acts

One of the last places in the world where you can witness all these types of performers in a single program. Let alone accompanied by Live Early American Roots Music!!!

Welcome to Dead Man’s Carnival “The Greatest Show Un-Earthed”